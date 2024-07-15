Vorteilswelt
Convinced during test

“Within reach”: Schumacher on the brink of an F1 comeback

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 15:46

Mick Schumacher's Formula 1 comeback is looking good! The 25-year-old is currently being traded at Alpine. "At the moment, Formula 1 is within reach," he said in an interview with the French news agency AFP.

comment0 Kommentare

"My chances in Formula 1 seem pretty good so far. It's important for me to return to Formula 1 to show what I can do." The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes and in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) for Alpine. The French racing team still has an open seat in Formula 1 for the coming season.

In 2021 and 2022, he raced for Haas a total of 43 times in the premier class before losing his cockpit again. "My plan was always Formula 1, now we have to wait and see what opportunities come my way," he said: "I have decided that I will wait for Formula 1 for as long as it takes." Until that time comes, however, patience is also required. "I have to make sure that I don't get overconfident, that I continue to persevere and make sure that there is a plan B if it doesn't work out."

Alpine team boss Bruno Famin obviously thinks highly of Mick Schumacher. (Bild: APA/AFP/FRANCK FIFE, Photoshop)
Alpine team boss Bruno Famin obviously thinks highly of Mick Schumacher.
(Bild: APA/AFP/FRANCK FIFE, Photoshop)

As is well known, Esteban Ocon and Alpine are parting ways at the end of the season. Pierre Gasly seems to have secured his place for next year. And could soon become Mick Schumacher's team-mate. The decision now lies with team boss Bruno Famin. The deal with Schumacher could be finalized in the next few weeks, according to reports.

Toto Wolff: "He has really delivered"
Schumacher is likely to have cut a fine figure in a Formula 1 test. "As far as I know from Alpine, it was a super test," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff on Sky. "He really delivered, I'm pleased to hear that too,'' added Wolff. "That's the message I got. They are super happy, but that was to be expected."

Toto Wolff (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Toto Wolff
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

It remains to be seen whether Mick Schumacher will be able to make better use of his second chance in Formula 1 than his first.

