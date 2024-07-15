“Within reach”: Schumacher on the brink of an F1 comeback

In 2021 and 2022, he raced for Haas a total of 43 times in the premier class before losing his cockpit again. "My plan was always Formula 1, now we have to wait and see what opportunities come my way," he said: "I have decided that I will wait for Formula 1 for as long as it takes." Until that time comes, however, patience is also required. "I have to make sure that I don't get overconfident, that I continue to persevere and make sure that there is a plan B if it doesn't work out."