Red Bull Salzburg
Kjaergaard becomes the “ice-cold angel”
FC Red Bull Salzburg will continue to rely on its Danish midfielder Maurits Kjaergaard in the coming season. The 21-year-old has made a strong impression during preparations so far, as "Krone" editor Christoph Nister reports in his column "Nachspielzeit".
Last fall, Danish media reports did not necessarily cause great joy in the Bulls' camp. It said that Maurits Kjaergaard felt ready for the next step in his career. In other words, he would like to leave the club.
There is no question of that at the moment. The 21-year-old plays a central role in the plans for the upcoming season and is set to take on even more responsibility in the city of Mozart. The "blond angel" has been putting this into practice in training sessions under new head coach Pep Lijnders for the past three weeks. He is not only one of those players who creates a good atmosphere, but also always leads the way on the pitch. Lijnders' focus on set-pieces suits the excellent free-kick and corner-kick taker.
Kjaergaard is also a force to be reckoned with from the penalty spot. As was the case from time to time in Taxham, the coaches repeatedly picked out players at the camp in Saalfelden to practise penalty shoot-outs. Nobody proved to be more accurate than the Scandinavian.
Will he also be the top scorer under Lijnders in future? "We'll see what the coach thinks," he says cautiously. But he's aware that he's a cold-shouldered shot from eleven meters. "I'd say so," grins Kjaergaard, who is increasingly becoming an "ice-cold angel".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.