Will the engine now be slowed down?

Record surpassed in 2022

Upper Austria has held the title of export emperor in a comparison of federal states for years - the latest figures from Statistics Austria underline this. With exports worth EUR 54.1 billion, the federal state above the Enns surpassed the record figure of EUR 52.3 billion set in 2022. In view of the growth rates of recent years, this is "only" moderate growth, but still a significant increase.