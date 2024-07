The water quality of Lake Constance is top

The water level of Lake Constance is still unusually high, with the gauge in Bregenz currently showing 4.95 meters, which is 66 centimeters higher than the long-term average. In recent weeks, however, not only have immense amounts of water been washed into the lake, but also exorbitant suspended matter loads, which is why the Vorarlberg shore areas in particular, where the largest tributaries are known to be located, are still noticeably cloudy in many places.