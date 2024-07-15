Tragic accident
Track fitter (45) hit and killed by train
A tragic work accident overshadows the renovation work along the Franz-Josefs-Bahn in Lower Austria: on Sunday night, a fitter was hit and killed by a train in the Klosterneuburg area. He had apparently ignored the warning signal.
Why the 45-year-old German was on the tracks at that exact moment is still under investigation. According to the regional police headquarters, he probably disregarded a signal that warns of approaching trains at around 10 pm. When the train thundered through the construction site in the cadastral municipality of Höflein, the man was still in the danger zone.
Man succumbed to his injuries
The worker, who was working on behalf of a company on renovations along the Franz-Josefs-Bahn, was hit by the train. "He succumbed to his fatal injuries at the scene of the accident", according to the executive. The responsible labor inspectorate was called in to investigate.
Not the first incident
A month ago, a serious accident occurred during construction work on the tracks. Back then, an excavator operator had parked his construction machine next to the tracks in such an unfortunate way that an approaching train grazed the shovel - and derailed. The damage to the track is enormous and will probably not be repaired until September. Until then, a rail replacement service has been set up.
Worker scalded in company
Meanwhile, the police reported another accident at work. In Grimmenstein in the district of Neunkirchen, a 31-year-old woman was handling a pressure cooker. According to the report, she tried to open the stopcock without first releasing the pressure. As a result, the valve was torn from its anchoring and the boiling hot water poured over the woman's body. She was flown to Vienna General Hospital with second-degree burns.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.