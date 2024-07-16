After escape
ID forgotten at the scene: Thief came to the police
What was this criminal thinking? This question arises in the case of a serial thief who fled to Hungary with his accomplice after a robbery in the Oberwart district. His ID card was left behind, which the perpetrator now wanted to collect directly from the police - interrogation, confession! During the interrogation, Istvan H. blew the whistle on his partner.
The criminal tourist was discovered when he and an accomplice tried to steal the copper guttering from the church in Höll on Wednesday night a week ago. The loot had already been dismantled and was lying in the tall grass ready to be taken away when the two metal thieves were caught and ran off.
Fled into the cornfield
A neighbor, who - as reported - had been alerted by a witness, and four other local residents took up the chase. The perpetrators disappeared into a cornfield. The two were later able to escape across the border into neighboring countries.
ID cards discovered
Their car with Hungarian license plates was left behind. Forensics officers not only seized four stolen statues of saints made of non-ferrous metal in the trunk, they also found Istvan H.'s papers in the car.
The suspect himself burst into the middle of the investigation. He turned up at a police station without any hesitation and wanted to know if he could have his ID back. The suspect was promptly presented to the investigators of the Oberwart district police command.
Accomplice is known to the police
After hours of questioning, the professional criminal finally confessed and revealed the name of his accomplice. The accomplice is no stranger to the police. He is being investigated for a whole series of property crimes. The public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt ordered further investigations.
It has also been clarified where the four sacred sculptures that were stowed in the perpetrator's car came from. The statues of saints had only recently been taken from the cemetery in Eisenberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
