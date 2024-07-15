Vorteilswelt
Shock after EM

Vienna: 16-year-old girl raped at public viewing!

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 13:12

Shocking news from Vienna after the European Football Championship: a 16-year-old girl is said to have been raped at a public viewing event. The assault is said to have taken place on Rathausplatz almost three weeks ago. The victim is a schoolgirl from Germany - the investigation is ongoing.  

comment0 Kommentare

As the Vienna police explained on Monday, a 35-year-old Austrian is being investigated. He is suspected of having raped the German woman together with a man on June 25.  

At the match between Austria and the Netherlands
The provincial police department declined to provide further details due to "victim protection regulations". The 16-year-old had been watching the match between the Austrian national soccer team and the Netherlands at around 8.45 p.m. together with schoolmates. "In the course of this, a conversation developed between two men and the group, which is said to have already led to sexualized acts against the 16-year-old," a spokesperson for the regional police department said.

Police were alerted by visitors
Visitors to the public viewing event then alerted the police, it said. The spokesperson did not provide any further details about the incident. The 35-year-old is currently at large. "He is still being questioned," said Schuster. The identity of the other suspect is still the subject of ongoing investigations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

