Vienna: 16-year-old girl raped at public viewing!

At the match between Austria and the Netherlands

The provincial police department declined to provide further details due to "victim protection regulations". The 16-year-old had been watching the match between the Austrian national soccer team and the Netherlands at around 8.45 p.m. together with schoolmates. "In the course of this, a conversation developed between two men and the group, which is said to have already led to sexualized acts against the 16-year-old," a spokesperson for the regional police department said.