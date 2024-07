Rare whale washes up on beach in New Zealand

Never before observed alive in the sea

The carcass is about five meters long. Little is known about the Bahamonde beaked whale. It lives in the southern Pacific Ocean and the animals have never been documented alive in the sea. Jaw parts and teeth of this whale species were first found in 1874, and two complete specimens were found for the first time in 2010. The mother and her calf had washed ashore on New Zealand's North Island and died a short time later.