Commission confirms influence exerted on the judiciary

WKStA should be broken up or weakened

Finally, there was also open criticism of the fact that there had been "party political efforts" to weaken the Economic and Corruption Prosecution Office (WKStA). A group of high-ranking judicial officials had attempted to break up the WKStA. In addition to the establishment of a general public prosecutor's office and the "abolition of two-tier justice", the commission recommends, among other things, the "elimination and strengthening of the WKStA while at the same time removing the 'federal eye of the needle' of the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office as an instance" (this is currently the supreme authority of the WKStA, note). All public prosecutors are also to be invited to make a public statement regarding "(necessary) distance from politics and equidistance from individual political parties" and the media.