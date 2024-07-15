Assassination attempt on Trump
Shot from 137 meters: “The target becomes very small”
The assassin fired at former President Donald Trump from a distance of 137 meters. The "Krone" spoke to Bernhard Treibenreif, Director of the Cobra Task Force/Special Forces Directorate, about personal protection - and the final shot.
Naturally, the experienced head of the elite Cobra police unit, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, does not want to comment on the Secret Service's apparent security disaster in the USA. "We don't know the surrounding activity or the context." Just this much: "I will look at the videos of our American colleagues. The findings will certainly be incorporated into our work."
In general, the US colleagues are actually very experienced due to their experience with political attacks, emphasizes Bernhard Treibenreif (picture below). But the daily campaign appearances are an insane logistical effort.
"90 percent of our work is invisible"
The director continues: "In principle, 90 percent of our work in personal protection is invisible. There is no rule of thumb for security measures on rooftops, for example; it always depends on the situation. Our state receptions are either held in public places such as in front of the Hofburg or in the inner courtyard and are relatively easy to secure. But it's also about the convoys of cars on the route there."
While Donald Trump is considered a high risk in the USA, in Austria a low double-digit number of people, mostly politicians, are guarded. And how does the experienced officer assess the Trump shooter's distance of 137 meters? "From more than 100 meters, the target is very small, even for an experienced shooter. With reported record hits from the war front in Ukraine over several kilometers, luck is also involved. Our police snipers train to take out a target at less than 100 meters."
This also involves the final rescue shot, i.e. rendering the suspect immobile and unable to act. In Austria, this is permitted by law in cases of just self-defense or emergency assistance ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
