Incident at the bathing lake
Nine-month-old babies scalded with hot water
A dramatic incident occurred on the grounds of the tranquil natural bathing lake in Königsdorf in Burgenland on Sunday. Two babies had to be taken to hospital and the parents are in shock.
It was probably a careless moment that turned a Sunday outing to the tranquil Königsdorf natural swimming lake into a real nightmare: a family from Styria had used Sunday to enjoy the beautiful weather in Burgenland. The father of the family had been out and about with a rucksack on his back containing a thermos flask of hot water. The container had also not been closed.
Babies injured in the head area
When the father leaned forward, the boiling hot liquid poured over him and the family's two babies. The boy and the girl suffered scalds to their heads, one child was particularly badly scalded. Emergency services were immediately called to the scene to treat the twins, who were just nine months old.
To hospital by rescue helicopter
The babies were subsequently taken to hospital by two rescue helicopters for further treatment. Both the father and the mother are in shock.
It was not yet clear exactly how this dramatic incident could have happened. It was also not clear why the thermos flask was not closed. The exact course of events is still being investigated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
