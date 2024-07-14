He lived for politics with tireless commitment

Seitinger lived politics and lived FOR politics, no matter what office he held. As mayor, as chairman of the farmers' association, as provincial councillor, he was honest, straightforward and fought for "his people". With farmer's shrewdness, Upper Styrian wit and incredible dedication. When his office work was finished, he went to events in the evening, working days from 7 a.m. to midnight were the rule and not the exception. In between, in the car, phone calls and text messages: "How are you, can I help where?"