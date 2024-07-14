Death of Hans Seitinger
He lived for politics with tireless commitment
Johann Seitinger (ÖVP), the long-serving Styrian provincial councillor, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 63. He had resigned in October 2023 due to serious illness. Read a commentary by Gerald Schwaiger and reactions from the world of politics here.
Journalists applauding a politician is generally forbidden by professional ethics. Reporters must be critical, should keep their distance and pat the hands of the powerful instead of offering them subserviently. Those who applaud cannot be independent. Everyone, including the press, applauded Hans Seitinger's forced departure from state politics due to illness. It was applause for an extraordinary person, an extraordinary politician. For the last of his class.
Seitinger lived politics and lived FOR politics, no matter what office he held. As mayor, as chairman of the farmers' association, as provincial councillor, he was honest, straightforward and fought for "his people". With farmer's shrewdness, Upper Styrian wit and incredible dedication. When his office work was finished, he went to events in the evening, working days from 7 a.m. to midnight were the rule and not the exception. In between, in the car, phone calls and text messages: "How are you, can I help where?"
Hans Seitinger the man is no more; in retirement, he would finally have been allowed some peace and quiet. Farewell, Hans Seitinger, thank you.
Initial reactions came on Sunday from Seitinger's former government colleagues Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and Deputy Governor Anton Lang (SPÖ). "Hans Seitinger was a passionate fighter for our beloved home province and all Styrians. I am losing a friend and advisor - our country is losing one of its most loyal servants," said Drexler. "It is unimaginable for me that the valuable advice and tips he gave me in his restlessness, including by text message or phone call from the hospital, are now missing."
"My deepest condolences go to his family, whom I wish much strength in these difficult hours," said Lang.
"We have lost a person who put his life at the service of the community"
ÖVP Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer saw Seitinger as a "role model for all": "Hans Seitinger was a thoroughbred politician in the best sense of the word and left a deep mark on the memories of many, including mine, with his character, his humor and his commitment. His work will resonate for a long time to come and have a positive influence on the development of Styria."
Former provincial governor Hermann Schützenhöfer is "deeply shocked" by the news: "His wife Anni and his family, to whom I extend my sincere sympathy, lovingly cared for him day and night."
Reactions from the opposition
FPÖ Styria leader Mario Kunasek commented on the passing of the former provincial councillor as follows. D.: "We had offices right next to each other for years and this professional 'neighborhood' led to many encounters and conversations based on mutual sympathy."
Green Party leader Sandra Krautwaschl remembers the good level of personal communication with Seitinger: "Even though we disagreed on many political issues, I always appreciated his willingness to engage in dialog and his open ear for the concerns of others."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
