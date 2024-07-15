We are entering the third week of the vacation season - actually high season for the accommodation and catering businesses, wine taverns, excursion destinations and the like in the Wachau. Actually. Because the devastating rockslide and subsequent road closure at the beginning of June threw a spanner in the works. A detour was set up as quickly as possible, and a ferry for cyclists and pedestrians will soon be circumnavigating the closed area. The state only recently assured the affected businesses of support in the form of special funding. Many of them will be in dire need of this.