From Kennedy to Trump: dangerous candidacies

Of the 42 people who have served as president, ten have been subject to actual or attempted assassinations. Four of these ten officials - Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy - were killed.

Four of the last six presidents were targeted: Gerald Ford (twice in 1975), Ronald Reagan (in a near-fatal shooting in 1981), Bill Clinton (when the White House was fired upon in 1994) and George W. Bush (when an assailant threw a grenade that failed to explode at him and the president of Georgia at a public meeting in Tbilisi in 2005).

Two others who served as president were attacked, either as president-elect (Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933) or as a presidential candidate (Theodore Roosevelt in 1912, when he sought the presidency after nearly four years out of office).

Two other presidential candidates - Robert F. Kennedy, who was killed in 1968, and George C. Wallace, who was seriously wounded in 1972 - were also victims during the primaries.

In only one of these 15 incidents (the Lincoln assassination) was a widespread conspiracy proven, although such allegations have surfaced on other occasions. Only one other incident involved more than one participant (the 1950 attack on Blair House, the temporary residence of President Harry S. Truman); but no evidence of other conspirators emerged from the subsequent investigation or prosecution.

Of the 15 direct attacks, 11 were committed with handguns, two with automatic weapons, one with a rifle, and one with a grenade. All but two of the attacks (both against Gerald Ford) were carried out by men.

All but one of the 15 attacks occurred in the United States.