Pedigree dog with a history: who the “ÖPi” suits

Adorable from their prick ears to their "post horn" tail, from their clever eyes to their robust build, these are the "ÖPis", the Austrian Pinschers. Some of them wear white boots with their reddish coat, while others are chocolate brown or breadcrumb blonde (nicknamed Semmelhund). They are often mistaken for promenade mixes, although they are pedigree dogs and their pedigree goes back to the turf dog of the pile dwellers in the Neolithic Age.