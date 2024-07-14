"Krone" analysis
Why Trump is now virtually unstoppable
Another assassination is likely to have changed US history. Accelerated in this case: Joe Biden no longer has a de facto chance. Not even another Democratic candidate.
Donald Trump has once again proven what he is made of. After the Republican presidential candidate was shot and had to go down, his Secret Service agents, some of whom were late to help him up and wanted to cover him according to security protocol and take him away immediately at a run, he ordered them to stop with clear "wait" orders.
This gave the presidential candidate, who had been hit on the ear and was bleeding, the opportunity to have the iconic moment of this election campaign, despite the fact that his life was still in grave danger.
With a grim look on his face, he raised his fist in the air, blood on his head and neck, his shirt open: this is the look of a fighter who cannot be stopped. Then he shouted "Fight! Fight!" into the ranks of his supporters.
No one can campaign like him
No matter how dangerous he can become as president, no matter how radical he is, no matter how crazy some of his statements are, no one can campaign like him. It goes without saying that the Republican National Convention will now be the biggest triumphal procession since Aida.
With July 14, 2024 and the assassination attempt in front of the cameras, Donald Trump is finally the clear favorite for the election of the US President, the confused, ageist Joe Biden has de facto no more chances. His appearances and the discussion about his mental state in contrast to Trump's elemental force in the literal sense? No longer winnable.
Two things will now happen in the US:
- First, there will be a very heated debate about possible Secret Service and police failings. A gunman on a rooftop with a view and a clear shot to the lectern at a campaign appearance by the ex-president? Sounds like a bad Hollywood movie. The criticism has already started on a massive scale.
- Secondly, the internal party discussion about Joe Biden, which was briefly suppressed by the assassination, will quickly flare up again. The nationwide moment of shock may even offer the opportunity for unobserved discussions in Biden's entourage about his withdrawal.
Why actors and advertising stars are needed for the pressure
What is happening shows the difference between our party system and the American one: There, there are no large party structures with presidiums and executive committees that can be convened to exert at least formal and official pressure on a leading candidate. Strictly speaking, this does not even exist in our usual form in the USA.
That's why actors and coffee machine advertising stars like George Clooney or millionaire guest speaker Barack Obama are suddenly so important in ousting Biden. Incidentally, he, his family and his team are displaying the kind of behavior that can often be observed at the end of a political career just before the final end: the wagon-castle phenomenon in a true parallel universe.
The land of presidential assassinations
Once again, a political assassin has made history, in this particular case probably his subjectively wrong one. After the murders of the Kennedy brothers, the assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan and foiled attacks on Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford in the 1970s: The USA has been the land of presidential assassinations since the shooting of Abraham Lincoln. A bit like ancient Rome.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.