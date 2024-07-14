Poker for Newey: competition outdoes Scuderia

However, an agreement in principle is said to have already been reached with Aston Martin; alternatively, Newey is said to have chosen McLaren as Plan B. However, signing with Ferrari is becoming increasingly unlikely. Following the departure of Enrico Cardile, the Italians are said to want to rely on a strong leader who is on site every day rather than a specialist consultant like Newey, who visits the factory in Maranello from time to time, in their search for a new Cassis boss. Besides, Ferrari would probably lose out to Aston Martin from a financial point of view anyway ...