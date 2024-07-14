Vorteilswelt
Not Ferrari after all?

Poker for Newey: competition outdoes Scuderia

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 08:04

After months of reports about a possible engagement between design guru Adrian Newey and Ferrari, things are now set to change. As a school friend of the 65-year-old told "ViaplayTV", Aston Martin is currently said to have the best cards in the poker game for the Briton.

"Do you want exclusive information? I know Adrian Newey is house hunting in Oxfordshire, not Maranello," former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson told the broadcaster. Oxfordshire is around an hour's drive from Silverstone, where the British racing team is based.

Star designer Adrian Newey is leaving Red Bull at the end of the season. (Bild: APA Pool/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mark Thompson)
Star designer Adrian Newey is leaving Red Bull at the end of the season.
(Bild: APA Pool/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mark Thompson)

Visit to Aston Martin
Newey has been with Red Bull Racing since 2006, but is leaving the Austrian racing team at the end of the year. In the direction of Aston Martin? According to "Motorsport-Total.com", the engineer is said to have already looked around the Formula 1 racing team's factory, but according to the agreement with Red Bull, he is not allowed to communicate a deal before September.

However, an agreement in principle is said to have already been reached with Aston Martin; alternatively, Newey is said to have chosen McLaren as Plan B. However, signing with Ferrari is becoming increasingly unlikely. Following the departure of Enrico Cardile, the Italians are said to want to rely on a strong leader who is on site every day rather than a specialist consultant like Newey, who visits the factory in Maranello from time to time, in their search for a new Cassis boss. Besides, Ferrari would probably lose out to Aston Martin from a financial point of view anyway ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

