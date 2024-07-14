Assassination attempt confirmed
FBI: Shots fired at Donald Trump were an assassination attempt
Donald Trump was almost killed at a campaign event in Pennsylvania. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officially classifies the incident as an "assassination attempt" against the former president. The shooter is said to be a 20-year-old from the surrounding area - the USA is in complete shock.
Trump was standing on a stage in Pennsylvania shortly after 6 pm. He was just starting to get going, but his appearance was only to last a few minutes. What followed is another dark chapter in US history.
Three shots can be heard from a distance (see video above). After the first one, the ex-president grabs his right ear, contorted with pain. Trump himself said in a statement: "I immediately felt the bullet pierce my skin."
Dramatic scenes: "Fight! Fight! Fight!"
The Secret Service then rushed over, screaming: "Get down! Get down! Get down!" The crowd also became restless. The horror and helplessness was written all over people's faces. Trump ducked under the lectern. His bodyguards formed a circle around him within seconds.
When the shots stopped, the Republican was helped up. When Trump was to be taken off the stage, he instructed his bodyguards to wait a moment. He stuck his head out of the crowd, raised his fist and shouted to his supporters: "Fight! Fight! Fight!" Blood ran down his right cheek.
A spokesperson from the Trump team also confirmed that Trump was doing well. He was being examined at a local health facility.
FBI agent Kevin Rojek said at a press conference on Saturday in Butler, the location of the rally. There was "no reason" to fear that danger was still imminent.
One bullet killed a spectator
According to the authorities, in addition to the suspected shooter, one spectator was killed and two others were seriously injured. As Rojek explained, the FBI now has leads on the identity of the shooter.
"At this time, we are not able to identify the shooter, we are close to an identification," said the special agent of the US Federal Police. The FBI is now working "feverishly" on confirmation, he added.
As the police announced at a press conference early on Sunday, the suspected shooter is male. They did not give any details about his age. The dead suspect has not yet been identified. According to CNN, the alleged shooter is said to be a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania. The three people shot at the rally were adult men, said George Bivens, deputy chief of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, at the press conference.
Shot from an "elevated position"
According to the Secret Service, the gunman had fired the shots "from an elevated position" outside the rally site. Secret Service officers then pulled Trump to the ground for his own safety and eventually brought him to safety.
The rally in Butler was Trump's last campaign event before the Republican Party convention, which begins on Monday and at which Trump will officially be chosen as the party's presidential candidate. The US presidential election will take place on November 5. The assassination attempt in Pennsylvania caused horror in the USA and internationally.
Biden shocked
"There is no place for this kind of violence in America," said Biden in Washington on Saturday (local time). "We must stand together as a nation to condemn this."
With regard to Trump, Biden went on to say that he was "grateful to hear that he is safe and well". "I pray for him and his family and for all those who were at the meeting as we wait for more information." The White House said Biden and Trump had spoken on the phone.
Relapse into dark times
The attempted assassination is a throwback to dark times. The political rifts in the USA have become ever deeper in recent decades. At the beginning of the year, the US Department of Justice lamented a "deeply troubling increase in threats" against public officials and democratic institutions in the country.
US assassinations
- There has always been violence against high-ranking politicians in the USA, including against presidents.
- In1865 , US President Abraham Lincoln was shot dead in the box of a theater in the US capital Washington while watching a comedy.
- James Garfield was killed in 1881, and William McKinley in 1901.
- US President John F. Kennedy was shot dead in an assassination attempt on November 22 , 1963 in Dallas, Texas.
- When President Ronald Reagan was shot in Washington in 1981 , a bodyguard threw himself over him protectively.
The last US presidential election ended in an unprecedented outbreak of violence with the Capitol storm. Trump supporters finally violently stormed the US Capitol, the American parliament and the heart of US democracy, on 6 January 2021.
