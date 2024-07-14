Found her new dream job at the age of 60

Now, at the age of 60, she has arrived in her dream job, working at the Caritas Karl Borromäus senior citizens' home in Linz. "I've settled in well and now I'm earning as much as I used to," explains Patricia Landskron, who completed her training with distinction this February. "I learned so much during my training, and now I want to put it to good use," she says. She will retire on September 1, but will still continue to work...