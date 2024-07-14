Wanted to be a nurse
Found her new dream job at the age of 60
This woman is remarkable! A grandmother of 13 from Linz took off again shortly before her retirement. Now she looks after people in a retirement home. But before the 60-year-old could fulfill her dream, she had to overcome a few bureaucratic hurdles.
Three years before they retire, others only think about what they will do with all that time. Patricia Landskron from Linz thought about something completely different: she quit a secure job, started a completely new apprenticeship and wanted to fulfill her lifelong dream of working in care.
However, things were not made easy for the patchwork mother of six and grandmother of 13. At the AMS, she was told that she would not receive funding for her nursing training because she would have to work for at least as long as the training lasted.
Skilled worker scholarship
But Landskron did not give up so easily and found a solution. She chose the skilled worker scholarship (1500 euros), which has no age limit. She first completed the basic course for life, death and bereavement support at Caritas and then graduated from the Caritas school for social care professions.
Now, at the age of 60, she has arrived in her dream job, working at the Caritas Karl Borromäus senior citizens' home in Linz. "I've settled in well and now I'm earning as much as I used to," explains Patricia Landskron, who completed her training with distinction this February. "I learned so much during my training, and now I want to put it to good use," she says. She will retire on September 1, but will still continue to work...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
