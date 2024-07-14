Kühbauer: “We’re still a long way off!”

The captains. Dominik Baumgartner remains the team captain. His "co" will probably be Adis Jasic. "He's been with us for a long time, he's from the old core. In terms of mentality, he can take on even more responsibility, even though he's young," explains Kühbauer. Didi is not bothered by the fact that Jasic has attracted interest from LASK and Basaksehir (Turkey). "I think he will stay with us."