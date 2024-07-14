New arrival fixed
Kühbauer: “We’re still a long way off!”
Wolfsberg's new coach Didi Kühbauer's interim assessment: What has worked so far, what his WAC still needs, how things stand with the "one" and who the new co-captain is. In addition, the test pilot is signed and two more strikers are to be brought in. . .
Wolfsberg's men left their week-long training camp in Windischgarsten yesterday, Saturday. Time for an interim assessment from new coach Didi Kühbauer, who has now been in charge of the WAC for 20 days. "Everything went well in the camp", says "Küh" and goes into detail with the "Krone":
The test matches. There have been a total of four so far - three were won, against Strasbourg (Fri) they drew with ten players. "In terms of results, that was really okay - it's good for the head, but it's not meaningful. The lads mustn't let themselves be deceived - there are many points where we need to improve," emphasized Kühbauer.
Transfers. With Nikolas Polster, Nico Wimmer, Boris Matic, Dejan Zukic and (as "Krone" readers have known for some time) Angelo Gattermayer, five new players have been brought in. Ace Boakye is known to be docking at St-Étienne and will bring in a rumored three million euros plus two million in bonuses. Two real strikers (currently only Sabitzer and Karamoko) are still to come, and probably also a right-back (only Matic).
"But we still need reinforcements in all positions. We are still a long way from having a double line-up everywhere - that should be the case." The squad currently comprises 22 players - Röcher & Kerschbaumer have been called up to the amateurs.
The new players. Kühbauer: "Zukic is a very good footballer - he'll show us more in a few weeks than he is now. Wimmer has a lot of power and a good foot, Matic has a lot of potential."
The goalkeeper question. Luki Gütlbauer has competition in the box with Polster. Kühbauer emphasizes: "I immediately communicated clearly that they are both fighting for the one-goalkeeper spot, which will only be determined in training!"
The captains. Dominik Baumgartner remains the team captain. His "co" will probably be Adis Jasic. "He's been with us for a long time, he's from the old core. In terms of mentality, he can take on even more responsibility, even though he's young," explains Kühbauer. Didi is not bothered by the fact that Jasic has attracted interest from LASK and Basaksehir (Turkey). "I think he will stay with us."
The boys have until Tuesday off - then the preparation continues in Wolfsberg. Also for the first time with Georgia's European Championship starter Sandro Altunashvili and Florian Rieder, who has been ill recently.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
