Westheimer is considered an important pioneer for an open approach to sex and partnership issues, particularly in the USA. She was born Karola Ruth Siegel in 1928 in Wiesenfeld near Frankfurt into a Jewish family and was taken to Switzerland on a Kindertransport at the age of ten, shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War. She escaped the Holocaust, but never saw her parents or her beloved grandmother again. Her parents were murdered by the National Socialists in the Auschwitz concentration camp.