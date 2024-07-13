Pogacar’s victory: Gall nears the top 10!

The next challenge is already waiting

The stage with more than 4,000 meters of climbing began relatively calmly. A group led by Bora helper Marco Haller broke away at the front, but the 33-year-old from the Red Bull racing team was caught again early on at the Col du Tourmalet. The UAE team, which had to make do without climbing specialist Juan Ayuso, who was ill with coronavirus, controlled the race at a brisk pace. However, Gall came easily over the first two mountains and also stayed in the leading group for a long time on the final climb, which was around 10 km long.