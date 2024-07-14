Vorteilswelt
After legal dispute

Work is now underway again at “ghost building site”

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 14:00

A residential complex under construction in Igls was deserted for months. Many residents were surprised by this. Those responsible assure us that work is now underway again - following a legal dispute.

comment0 Kommentare

"The mice and rats have already moved in here." This sentence has been heard a lot in Igls recently. It refers to a construction site which, according to several residents, has been at a standstill for months. "Nothing has been going on for ages and construction workers are never to be seen." It has also been suggested that the construction company may have gone bankrupt.

Innsbruck FPÖ city councillor Rudi Federspiel was also surprised by the long standstill: "I wanted to find out more from the city, but I didn't get any more detailed information. In any case, it's terrible for the townscape."

Zitat Icon

Unfortunately, the construction company went into liquidation and we had a long legal battle, but now things are supposed to slowly get going again.

Clemens Wainig

"The project is currently seven months behind schedule"
The Tiroler Krone also looked into the matter and contacted UMFELD architectural environments. They clarified the situation and gave the all-clear. "Unfortunately, the construction company went into liquidation and we had a long legal dispute, but now things should slowly get going again," says Clemens Wainig, who is responsible for the project.

He continues: "The project was launched in 2022. We essentially completed the shell in summer 2023. The project was delayed by a total of seven months, but work is now set to get back on track."

This is what the residential complex will look like after completion. There will be 24 units. (Bild: UMFELD architectural environments)
This is what the residential complex will look like after completion. There will be 24 units.
(Bild: UMFELD architectural environments)

24 apartments under construction, half have already been sold
The project manager reveals that a total of 24 apartments are being built, "twelve of which have already been sold". The construction costs amount to around eight million euros, around half of which has already been invested.

"We want to have all the apartments ready for occupancy by the end of the year and complete the outdoor facilities in the spring," says Wainig, who concludes by emphasizing that "the finishing work is now much easier, as several different finishing companies are working on one and the same project".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
