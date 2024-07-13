At the start! Thiem in Gstaad against qualifiers

He won the title in 2015

In Gstaad, however, all eyes will once again be on Dominic Thiem. Should Thiem, who is making his Kitzbühel farewell the following week, prevail, the 17-time ATP tournament winner will face either Fabio Fognini (ITA-7) or another qualifier. Incidentally, Filip Misolic will try his luck in qualifying. Thiem is making his fifth appearance in Gstaad for Kitzbühel, winning the title in 2015 and reaching the semi-finals in 2022. Last year, he was eliminated in the second round.