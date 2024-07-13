On a "farewell tour"
At the start! Thiem in Gstaad against qualifiers
It is one of the last appearances in Dominic Thiem's sparse remaining program at the end of his career. The 30-year-old former US Open winner, who will hang up his racket after the Vienna Stadthalle tournament in October, will play at the ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad next week.
The Lower Austrian, who has slipped to 134th place in the rankings, did not need a wild card thanks to numerous withdrawals. He will face a qualifier in the first round.
Austria's number one, Sebastian Ofner, is preparing for his home match in Tyrol at the ATP500 tournament in Hamburg. The 28-year-old Styrian has also been drawn against a qualifier in the Hanseatic city. Should Wolfgang Thiem's protégé prevail, he will face either the Danish number two seed Holger Rune or the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan. Ofner is competing in the main event in Hamburg for the first time, having failed in the first qualifying round in 2019.
He won the title in 2015
In Gstaad, however, all eyes will once again be on Dominic Thiem. Should Thiem, who is making his Kitzbühel farewell the following week, prevail, the 17-time ATP tournament winner will face either Fabio Fognini (ITA-7) or another qualifier. Incidentally, Filip Misolic will try his luck in qualifying. Thiem is making his fifth appearance in Gstaad for Kitzbühel, winning the title in 2015 and reaching the semi-finals in 2022. Last year, he was eliminated in the second round.
Following the previously announced withdrawals of the injured Hubert Hurkacz (POL/ATP 7th) and Alex de Minaur (AUS/9th), Tommy Paul (USA/13th) and Nicolas Jarry (CHI/20th) have also withdrawn their entries. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) therefore leads the field ahead of Ugo Humbert (FRA).
