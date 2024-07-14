Vorteilswelt
Viennese of the week

After-work heroes save fallen man from the track

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 11:00

Two as yet unknown people recently risked their own health at Hadersdorf station in Penzing to save the life of an accident victim. 

People in society and politics like to talk about civil courage. However, it takes a great deal of courage to show it at the crucial moment. Two as yet unknown men, who according to an eyewitness could be two employees of the Hadersdorfer Bad in Penzing, had that courage. On the evening of July 4, probably after closing time, the duo jumped onto the tracks at Hadersdorf station without hesitation.

S-Bahn train could only just be stopped
To help a man who, according to the emergency services, had had a few too many beers and was lying seriously injured on the track after a fall. And to stop the suburban train that was about to arrive in just a few seconds. The two selfless lifesavers deserve unreserved respect for the civil courage they showed. And the "Viennese of the Week" award.

Scolding "onlooker" as a pale aftertaste
By the way, there was a hot candidate for "Punch of the Week" on the sidelines. While the two witnesses and the train driver tended to the casualty, the "onlooker" kept mocking the fact that the S-Bahn should finally move on.

Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
