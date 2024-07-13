500 stranded train passengers treated by the Red Cross

Frauenring: "We urgently need an action plan!"

The Austrian Women's Ring was shocked and spoke of a "Black Friday". "We were deeply shocked to see today that the life of a young woman, who still had her life ahead of her, was ended by a man. We urgently need a comprehensive, legally binding national action plan against violence against women and the complete implementation of the Istanbul Convention so that the murders finally come to an end. Violence against women must not be a trivial offense," says Klaudia Frieben, Chairwoman of the Frauenring.