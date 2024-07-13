Vorteilswelt
250,000 euro grand piano

Proceeds from luxury piano sale go to young talent

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 18:00

Ivory keys are a thing of the past - in politically correct times, grand piano keys are no longer made from the product of animal origin, but from artificial alloys. "The touch of ivory keys is simply special, which also changes the way you play. But the decisive factor is the sound," explains Festival Director Markus Hinterhäuser.

The trained pianist could talk shop almost endlessly about the new Steinway&Sons special edition grand piano in the Festspielhaus on Friday morning. The only thing stopping the artistic director was the grand piano, still covered in the background, which was to be ceremoniously unveiled in front of the assembled audience.

Only eight available worldwide

The special edition in the style of the Salzburg Festival was finally presented to the curious guests with a golden emblem of the Salzburg mountain landscape and an innovative self-playing system. There are only eight of these grand pianos in the world.

They will not be played during the Festival, as the grand pianos will serve a different purpose: They will be available for purchase. Part of the proceeds will benefit the musicians of tomorrow: It will go towards the promotion of young musicians as part of the Salzburg Festival's youth program jung&jeder.

However, the exclusivity of the grand piano comes at a price. The special instrument costs 250,000 euros. If you want to afford this luxury, you have to act fast. Because the period in which a copy of the exclusive edition can be purchased is also limited, namely to the duration of the festival.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
