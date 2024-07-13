Jesse Marsch complains:
“We were treated like second-class citizens”
Canada's team boss Jesse Marsch sees the teams from North America at a disadvantage at the Copa America. Although the tournament takes place in the USA, it is organized by the South American soccer association CONMEBOL.
"The rate of yellow cards per foul is higher for every CONCACAF team," said Marsch about the six guest participants from the North American continental association. The former Salzburg coach was himself cautioned in the 2-0 semi-final loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
Duel with Suarez and Co.
In the match for third place, the Canadians will face Uruguay in Charlotte on Sunday night (2 a.m.). Several Uruguayan players got into a brawl with Colombian fans in the stands after Wednesday's 1-0 semi-final defeat to Colombia. CONMEBOL launched an investigation, which infuriated Uruguay team boss Marcelo Bielsa. He accused the association of failing to adequately protect his players' families. "Anyone would have reacted like that," said the Argentinian.
Nevertheless, Marsch sees double standards. "We certainly don't want any player's family to be exposed to any danger. But I know that if our team had reacted like that, there would have been severe sanctions," explained the US American. His players had already received headbutts and racist insults during the tournament - on the pitch and via social media. Marsch: "We have been treated like second-class citizens"
