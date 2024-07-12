Ukraine war: Putin is now asking the rich to pay

Promoting Russia's "welfare"

According to estimates by the Ministry of Finance, these steps will bring in the equivalent of around 27 billion euros per year. The plans were presented by the Ministry of Finance in May. The amendments to the law were passed by parliament at the beginning of the week. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov explained in May that the changes, which are referred to as "system reforms" in the country, were aimed at creating a "fair and balanced tax system". The additional funds would promote Russia's "economic well-being" and flow into a series of public investment projects.