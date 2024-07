The dream is over! Neumayer is eliminated in Salzburg

The sun came out almost as if it had been ordered for local hero Lukas Neumayer's evening match in the Volksgarten. The player from Radstadt initially played like the weather in the quarter-finals of the Salzburg Open: nice and dry, winning the first set against Kyrian Jacquet by a clear 6:2 after 31 minutes. But then the thread suddenly snapped. Despite leading 2:0 in the second set, he lost it 4:6. The Frenchman also took the third set. "It was really difficult. But I'm really happy that I stayed so focused," jubilated Jacquet, who said to himself after the first set: "Either you play or you go home." The latter now applies to crowd-puller Lukas Neumayer. "I kind of lost the game over time. I still had a few chances to break at the end, but I made far too many easy mistakes. Then it's my own fault."