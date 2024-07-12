Law firm stormed
Brutal relationship: Killed by ex-boyfriend
There is deep shock in Graz after a 29-year-old man with a long gun literally executed a young woman (23) on Friday afternoon.
The first details about the victims have now emerged.
Terrible scenes unfolded on Friday afternoon in a law firm in the center of Graz. An Austrian with Croatian roots (29) had stormed into the office and fired a gun at a young secretary, apparently his (ex-)girlfriend.
The 23-year-old Styrian woman was fatally shot. The shooter then executed himself. It is already the 14th murder of a woman this year.
As the "Krone" learned, the perpetrator was 29-year-old Adis M. He worked as a technical employee in a metal powder production company in Graz. According to the police, the shooter had no criminal record and was not known to the police.
The exact course of events and the motive are still under investigation - a relationship is suspected. The victim is 23-year-old Laura P. She was working as an employee in the law firm and was alone in the office at the time of the crime.
Frauenring: "Need urgent action plan!"
The Austrian Women's Ring also expressed its shock and spoke of a "Black Friday". "We were deeply shocked to see today that the life of a young woman, who still had her life ahead of her, was ended by a man. We urgently need a comprehensive, legally binding national action plan against violence against women and the complete implementation of the Istanbul Convention so that the murders finally come to an end. Violence against women must not be a trivial offense," says Klaudia Frieben, Chairwoman of the Frauenring.
The Styrian State Office of Criminal Investigation has started the investigation.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
