The real stars
Nothing works without the “elves” of Starnacht
The "Krone" brings those people on stage who make the event possible in the first place.
While the artists shine on stage, the real stars are already working flat out months before the big Wörthersee event. Like Friedl Droneberger, who has been on board the Starnacht ship since 2004 - and is in charge of all the show technology. "I've already looked after around 60 star nights - whether on Lake Wörthersee, in the Wachau region or in Switzerland. My team and I set up the stage, take care of the lighting, the programming of the video walls and the sound system - in other words, the sound. For the audience on site and in front of the TV screens." Preparations begin as soon as the stars are announced - months before the event.
Just like for jack-of-all-trades Christian Wernig and his team. For 24 years now, the head of the security company Leon has not only been responsible for the safety of the audience and artists, but also for the culinary catering for VIP guests. "Every day, around 100 of my employees are on duty from early in the morning until late at night," says the perfectionist, who gets all out of sorts during the "Krone" interview because he notices in the corner of his eye that Star Night decoration boss Birgit Mörtl has moved a chair by a few millimetres while putting the finishing touches to a VIP table.
"I've been at it since kindergarten," jokes the likeable Carinthian. Together with three hard-working little helpers, the four-time body painting world champion not only embellishes the Starnachtarena, but also provides the artists with the necessary props.
