Nothing works without the “elves” of Starnacht

While the artists shine on stage, the real stars are already working flat out months before the big Wörthersee event. Like Friedl Droneberger, who has been on board the Starnacht ship since 2004 - and is in charge of all the show technology. "I've already looked after around 60 star nights - whether on Lake Wörthersee, in the Wachau region or in Switzerland. My team and I set up the stage, take care of the lighting, the programming of the video walls and the sound system - in other words, the sound. For the audience on site and in front of the TV screens." Preparations begin as soon as the stars are announced - months before the event.