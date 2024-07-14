Big test: These affordable e-bikes are really good

The drive makes the difference

Eight of the ten e-bikes use a drive controlled by rotational frequency. A pedal sensor registers the cadence and not the force applied to the pedals - the faster you pedal, the greater the possible support from the electric motor. "Compared to more modern drives, this assistance is rather unnatural and takes some getting used to. This makes riding in groups and starting uphill more difficult," explains the technician. "It can be dangerous if the overrun of the drive lasts for a very long time and is not interrupted by pressing the brake." This is exactly the case with the Heybike and Mokwheel models.