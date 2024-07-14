Take a closer look!
Big test: These affordable e-bikes are really good
E-bikes are bikes for the lazy? Maybe they are. But above all, you can use them to cover longer distances in a sporty and active way, but without much effort or breaking a sweat. And you don't necessarily have to invest thousands of euros, as a test by the ÖAMTC shows.
According to many experts, if you want to buy a good pedelec, you should invest at least 3000 euros. However, there are also well-made models that cost significantly less. At least that is the result of a comparative test carried out by the ÖAMTC and its partners, in which ten e-bikes with step-through frames under 2000 euros were examined more closely. The club rated two models as "good", five as "satisfactory", one as "sufficient" and two as "not sufficient".
The test winner was the Quartz e-bike from Deruiz for 1400 euros. In addition to the best riding characteristics, top marks for safety and durability also ensured the highest position on the winner's podium. With its e-drive, a rear wheel hub motor, the Quartz also achieved a top score. The Cita 2.2i from Fischer with a mid-motor from Bafang received by far the best score for the drive in the overall classification. Like the test winner, the € 1950 model received an overall score of 2.5.
The third-placed e-bike, the 1600 euro Urban Y.2 from Lidl's Cirvit brand, received the top score in the pollutants test category thanks to its pollutant-free grips and saddle. However, these were the downfall of the test losers, the 1800 euro e-city bike from Grundig and the Mesa Lite ST 2.0 from Mokwheel (1400 euros). The ÖAMTC found plasticizers in the grips and saddle of both bikes, which are considered a reproductive hazard. Due to this contamination, both were given an overall rating of "unsatisfactory".
The drive makes the difference
Eight of the ten e-bikes use a drive controlled by rotational frequency. A pedal sensor registers the cadence and not the force applied to the pedals - the faster you pedal, the greater the possible support from the electric motor. "Compared to more modern drives, this assistance is rather unnatural and takes some getting used to. This makes riding in groups and starting uphill more difficult," explains the technician. "It can be dangerous if the overrun of the drive lasts for a very long time and is not interrupted by pressing the brake." This is exactly the case with the Heybike and Mokwheel models.
The drives of the two e-bikes from Fischer and Lidl/Crivit, on the other hand, direct their electric assistance according to the torque on the pedals, which is easier to handle.
Differences in range and batteries
There were clear differences in the range of the electric drives. The best in the test is the e-bike from Fischer with an average range of 84 kilometers. Deruiz and Mokwheel also achieved over 70 kilometers, while most manufacturers achieved around 50 kilometers. "The product from Heybike is the outlier here, with an average range of only 35 kilometers. That's not enough in practice. From our point of view, a practical minimum range should be around 50 kilometers," explains ÖAMTC technician Dominik Darnhofer.
The test vehicles also differ significantly in terms of battery charging times. Here, the Prophete with 200 minutes and the Lidl/Crivit with 260 minutes perform best. At the other end of the scale are the Grundig e-bike with 580 minutes and Zündapp with 560 minutes. "That's over nine hours of charging time, almost three times as long as the best in the field," criticizes the expert.
All brakes work, but ...
There were neither inadequate results nor durability problems on the brake test bench. However, the performance of the brakes was at a very different level. "Some manufacturers still install rim brakes that no longer correspond to the state of the art - and also not to the performance of an e-bike - which leads to rather average braking performance," says Darnhofer. The Deriuz has the best brakes in the test.
The expert's final tip: "If you want to take children with a seat or trailer or a lot of luggage with you, you should find out exactly what is possible and compatible from a specialist dealer. Some e-bikes in the test have a rather low load capacity."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.