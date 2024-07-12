Negotiations with Israel
Hamas now proposes “independent government”
In indirect negotiations with Israel, Hamas has proposed an independent government for the Palestinian territories. This government would come into operation after the end of the war and administer the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
"The administration of the Gaza Strip after the war is an internal matter for the Palestinians without any outside interference, and we will not discuss the day after the war in Gaza with external parties," senior Hamas representative Hossam Badran said on Friday. A colleague of his said that this proposal had already been agreed "with the mediators". The non-partisan government should manage business in the initial phase after the war and pave the way for elections.
Biden: "Positive trend"
Representatives from Qatar, the USA and Egypt are mediating in the indirect negotiations with Israel. "The trend is positive and I am determined to bring about the agreement and end the war," said US President Joe Biden. At the same time, he added that there were still differences that needed to be overcome. The aim is to achieve a renewed ceasefire and the release of Hamas hostages.
In May, Biden presented a plan for an "immediate and complete" ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist Hamas. The plan includes the withdrawal of the Israeli army from populated areas of the Gaza Strip and the release of abducted Hamas hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
Numerous dead again
After a week-long military offensive in Gaza City and heavy fighting with Hamas, Israeli forces have now withdrawn from some parts of the city. Residents and rescue workers reported numerous deaths and destroyed homes and streets on Friday. These included entire families, said a civil defense spokesman.
Israel's military, in turn, declared that it was observing international law and taking precautions to minimize the suffering of civilians. Hamas, on the other hand, does not do this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
