Family was eating
Dogs in hot vehicle: fire department cools the car
Unbelievable: while a Frenchman and his family were eating in a restaurant in Seefeld in Tyrol, he left the dogs in the vehicle, which was standing in the blazing sun. A passer-by raised the alarm - the police arrived. In the end, the fire department was called, who cooled the car down with extinguishing water - until the unruly owner returned.
At around 12.30 p.m., a passer-by informed the police in Seefeld that there were dogs in a vehicle parked in the blazing sun in a parking lot. A patrol immediately set off to investigate. However, there was no trace of the driver.
Why the police did not open the vehicle
"Due to the direct sunlight, it was assumed that the interior of the vehicle was heating up massively. Due to the obvious aggressiveness of the dogs and to protect the animals, it was decided not to open the vehicle door by force," said the investigators.
The local fire department was therefore asked for assistance. They then cooled the vehicle down with extinguishing water.
The owner stated that he had been eating out with his family in Seefeld and had checked on the dogs every hour.
Die Polizei
Owner (47) will now be charged
The owner - a 47-year-old Frenchman - only finally returned to the vehicle at around 1.45 pm. "He stated that he had been eating out with his family in Seefeld and had checked on the dogs every hour," the police continued. A security deposit was collected from the man. Corresponding charges will follow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
