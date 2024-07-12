Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Family was eating

Dogs in hot vehicle: fire department cools the car

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 14:32

Unbelievable: while a Frenchman and his family were eating in a restaurant in Seefeld in Tyrol, he left the dogs in the vehicle, which was standing in the blazing sun. A passer-by raised the alarm - the police arrived. In the end, the fire department was called, who cooled the car down with extinguishing water - until the unruly owner returned.

comment0 Kommentare

At around 12.30 p.m., a passer-by informed the police in Seefeld that there were dogs in a vehicle parked in the blazing sun in a parking lot. A patrol immediately set off to investigate. However, there was no trace of the driver.

Why the police did not open the vehicle
"Due to the direct sunlight, it was assumed that the interior of the vehicle was heating up massively. Due to the obvious aggressiveness of the dogs and to protect the animals, it was decided not to open the vehicle door by force," said the investigators.

The local fire department was therefore asked for assistance. They then cooled the vehicle down with extinguishing water. 

Zitat Icon

The owner stated that he had been eating out with his family in Seefeld and had checked on the dogs every hour.

Die Polizei

Owner (47) will now be charged
The owner - a 47-year-old Frenchman - only finally returned to the vehicle at around 1.45 pm. "He stated that he had been eating out with his family in Seefeld and had checked on the dogs every hour," the police continued. A security deposit was collected from the man. Corresponding charges will follow.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf