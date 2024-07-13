Not a flop: e-cars are more popular than ever

In terms of sales, electric cars are currently not having an easy time with many drivers. One sticking point, apart from the cost, is charging. However, Burgenland has set itself ambitious goals when it comes to e-mobility. By 2030, the aim is to create the highest proportion of electric cars in Austria and thus save over 100,000 tons of CO2. The electricity demand resulting from the switch to e-mobility is to be covered by renewable energy sources. To this end, Burgenland Energie is also pushing ahead with the expansion of the grid.