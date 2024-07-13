E-mobility is booming
Not a flop: e-cars are more popular than ever
Already 18 percent of all vehicles are electric. Eisenstadt is even the e-car leader among the provincial capitals.
In terms of sales, electric cars are currently not having an easy time with many drivers. One sticking point, apart from the cost, is charging. However, Burgenland has set itself ambitious goals when it comes to e-mobility. By 2030, the aim is to create the highest proportion of electric cars in Austria and thus save over 100,000 tons of CO2. The electricity demand resulting from the switch to e-mobility is to be covered by renewable energy sources. To this end, Burgenland Energie is also pushing ahead with the expansion of the grid.
Five years ago, just 2.5 percent of new cars in Burgenland were electric. Today, the proportion is seven times higher. Already 18 percent drive an electric car.
In fact, the latest survey by Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ) shows that Burgenland is well on the way to achieving its ambitious target. The number of newly registered electric cars in Burgenland continued to rise in the first half of the year. According to the VCÖ, 18 percent of new cars already run on 100 percent electricity.
731 new e-cars in the 1st half of the year
This is the third-highest proportion of e-cars in the province after Vienna and Upper Austria and higher than the Austrian average of 16.4 percent. In the first half of the year, 731 new e-cars were registered in Burgenland, 107 more than a year earlier.
Eisenstadt with the highest proportion of e-cars in Austria
Burgenland is even the leader among the provincial capitals: Eisenstadt has the highest proportion of e-cars at 26%, well ahead of Bregenz and Innsbruck. Mattersburg is ninth in the top 10 districts in Austria with 23.4 percent e-cars. The proportion of e-cars in Eisenstadt-Umgebung is also higher than the national average at 21.4 percent in the first half of the year. The lowest proportion of e-cars is in the Jennersdorf district at 11.5%.
E-cars very popular as company cars
According to the VCÖ, it is particularly clear that e-cars are especially popular as company cars. This can also be seen in the joint venture "beem", founded this year by Burgenland Energie and "vibe move you", which offers subscriptions for e-cars. According to Burgenland Energie, the offer has been particularly well received in the business segment. This can be explained by the tax benefits, among other things.
