Extended travel times on the western line

Regular maintenance and renewals are necessary to maintain smooth and environmentally friendly operations. In August 2024, the Austrian Federal Railways carried out several works along the western line between Salzburg and Vienna. In Seekirchen, for example, the Seekirchen Stadt stop is being built. This construction work leads to longer journey times: Between Vienna and Salzburg and further west by up to 30 minutes, and between Vienna and Linz by around 20 minutes. Despite the construction work, the direct connection to Vienna Airport will be maintained. On local services, especially in the Mostviertel region and on the access routes to Linz, there will be stop cancellations, timetable changes and replacement bus services.