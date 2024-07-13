“Action sharp” against youth gangs in the city center

It is not only Vienna that has a problem with juvenile delinquency; the number of offenders under the age of 14 has also risen in Wiener Neustadt in recent years. "But Wiener Neustadt is no place for insecurity and drugs," said Mayor Klaus Schneeberger and called on Interior Minister Gerhard Karner to help nip this problem in the bud. "With a visible presence coupled with covert investigations in the background", the aim is to prevent youth crime from getting out of hand as it has in Vienna. In future, there will not only be increased checks on groups of young people in the protection zones around the train station, Stadtpark and Esperanto Park, but also in the city center.