For safe parties
Campaign against sexual violence at “tent parties”
From swimming pools to local tent festivals and parties: the "NO GO" campaign, which previously warned against harassment and assaults at local swimming lakes and outdoor pools, is now being rolled out to rural youth tent festivals. Everyone can download and print out the guidelines and motifs.
The "NoGo" awareness campaign against harassment and assaults in Upper Austrian indoor and outdoor swimming pools and lakes is being rolled out to rural youth tent festivals. The state is expanding the campaign against sexual violence against girls and women to include "safe celebrations", as Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander and Upper Austria's rural youth managing director Julia Breitwieser announced in Linz on Friday.
Three clear rules
In 2021, "NoGo" was launched by Haberlander together with the autonomous women's center (aFZ) and the state's women's department after incidents in outdoor swimming pools. Posters and stickers draw attention to the problem. Three clear messages are conveyed: sexualized assaults of any kind are not tolerated, transgressions have consequences and those affected receive direct help and support.
Rural youth largest "Festl" organizer
The reason for the campaign was to open up other areas of life in which this "explosive topic also exists" and to make it clear that "sexual violence certainly has no place in Upper Austria, not even at parties", as Haberlander said. This is why we are cooperating with the "multiplier" rural youth as a major "festival organizer".
Information material for everyone
The new posters show young people, some in traditional costume, with their arms crossed in front of their upper bodies to make a "stop" clear, it was said at the press conference. In addition, information posters for both trained staff and guests will be displayed in toilets and highly frequented areas. There will also be tips on beer mats.
Well-known codes
For example, the question "Is Luisa there?" acts as a code to get help in an emergency without further explanation. Anyone who orders an "Angel Shot" signals to the staff that they are feeling unwell. These codes have also been used in the past. There is also advice to keep an eye on your own drink so that no one can slip knockout drops into it unnoticed.
The campaign kicks off on the weekend of August 23-25, when the "Bundespflügen" (federal plowing) of the rural youth is scheduled in Walding (Urfahr-Umgebung district) with evening celebrations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
