With the “Krone

Starry night with "star hunters" and team

Together with the team from the Martinsberg observatory in the Waldviertel region, the "Krone" is hosting its second exclusive Perseid Night on Sunday, August 11, to enjoy the "astronomical fireworks". "This year, we have the chance to take a close look at the moon in advance," says Michael Jäger and his team of ardent amateur astronomers, who are looking forward to sharing their enthusiasm with Krone readers.