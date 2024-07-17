Galactic prize
Experience the celestial spectacle of the Perseids up close with the "Krone" and the team from the Martinsberg Astronomical Center in the Waldviertel. Because there, away from light-polluted cities, "the universe shines particularly brightly". You can win one of 25 tickets for two people for the exclusive shooting star night here!
Every year on a clear August night, a fascinating spectacle appears in the sky - the Perseids. These are tiny to minute pieces of rock that a comet has lost as it orbits the sun and glow for one to two seconds at an altitude of 70 to 100 kilometers.
Starry night with "star hunters" and team
Together with the team from the Martinsberg observatory in the Waldviertel region, the "Krone" is hosting its second exclusive Perseid Night on Sunday, August 11, to enjoy the "astronomical fireworks". "This year, we have the chance to take a close look at the moon in advance," says Michael Jäger and his team of ardent amateur astronomers, who are looking forward to sharing their enthusiasm with Krone readers.
Catching a glimpse through telescopes
As usual, galactic lectures with astonishing details in the Astronomical Center will get the winners in the mood for the Perseids. Topics will include dangerous asteroids and, of course, the completely harmless Perseids. There will also be the opportunity to look through the observatory's telescopes and take a close look at the moon.
Take part and win!
The "Krone" is raffling off 25x2 tickets for the exclusive shooting star night on Sunday, August 11 among all participants in our competition. The "Starry Night" will begin at around 8.30 pm. The AZM team recommends packing a summer lounger and a picnic blanket so that you can watch the celestial spectacle in comfort. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw!
