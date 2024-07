Rally legend jumps into his ninth decade

Doppelreiter competed twice in the "Monte", 1977 was the end of his active career, and in 1979 his son David was born - he too would later celebrate success as a rally driver. And also supported his father as an organizer. From 1991, he organized the 1000 Hills Rally, whose special stage in Krieau was a stroke of genius. And for 20 years, Helmut was the rally boss.