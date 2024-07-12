Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
12.07.2024 09:11

The fact that George Clooney spoke out in favor of Joe Biden stepping down in a guest column in the New York Times was a real low blow for the President. Now the President has lost another Hollywood supporter. 

Michael Douglas explained in an interview with "PageSix" that he is worried about Biden's "self-destruction" and fears the consequences for the presidential election.

For the actor, it's "very difficult" to talk badly about the current president: "It's so painful for so many people who admire him and thought the last three and a half years of his presidency were fantastic."

Oscar winner is heartbroken
According to the Oscar winner, it has been heartbreaking to "witness Biden's situation" since the disastrous presidential debate. His verdict: "I think the wind has changed."

The 79-year-old, who once played the US president himself in the 1995 film "Hello, Mr. President", hopes for one thing in particular: "The Democratic Party must pull together quickly and agree on a candidate. Either we continue to support Joe Biden or we don't."

Douglas is otherwise convinced that Trump will be the beneficiary and move into the White House: "He's very smart right now to just be quiet and just watch us Democrats melt away at each other. We've got to get our act together quickly and draw a line."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Thiele
