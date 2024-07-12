Curious promise – hair turns red for the title

"My wife would kill me"

Although "Cucu", the defender's nickname, admits: "I'd let them cut my hair if we won the European Championship. But my wife would kill me. She likes my hair like that." Incidentally, his curly look is his mother's fault: "As a child, your mother decides your hairstyle," says Cucurella. "I played soccer with it and it went well, people recognized me because of my hair - so I let it grow."