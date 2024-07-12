Hairstyle with cult status
Curious promise – hair turns red for the title
After his handball, Spaniard Marc Cucurella also caused a stir with his hair. Now there's a curious promise.
The curls of Carlos Valderrama and Ruud Gullit (still present today as a wig in the Dutch fan stands), the curious hair triangle of Brazil's Ronaldo and, of course, almost every "cut" of David Beckham - at major tournaments, the hairstyles of the stars are always in the spotlight. At this EURO, for example, Germany's Andrich's pink mohawk caught the eye. And, of course, Marc Cucurella's flowing "matte" ...
The Spaniard, who has been the "bogeyman" of the hosts since his penalty hands were not penalized in the quarter-final against Germany, could increase his fame further if he wins the final on Sunday. Because he has made a curious bet: "Marc has promised to dye his hair red if Spain wins the cup," revealed his girlfriend Claudia Rodriguez. Then the flowing mane would probably achieve cult status.
"My wife would kill me"
Although "Cucu", the defender's nickname, admits: "I'd let them cut my hair if we won the European Championship. But my wife would kill me. She likes my hair like that." Incidentally, his curly look is his mother's fault: "As a child, your mother decides your hairstyle," says Cucurella. "I played soccer with it and it went well, people recognized me because of my hair - so I let it grow."
Which apparently doesn't bother the Chelsea legionnaire when he's doing his job. Although he is only a defensive monster when it comes to headers - in three years in the Premier League, the 25-year-old has only scored two goals. Not a single one with his head. Maybe it will work out with red hair in the future ...
