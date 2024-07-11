Vorteilswelt
Can hit Moscow

Automatically stored design

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 22:52

Four European NATO partners - including Germany - now want to develop a long-range weapon system to improve their joint defense. It should have a range of more than 1000 kilometers and thus be able to hit targets on Russian soil.

comment0 Kommentare

When Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022, it became clear to the countries of the Atlantic alliance that the gap in the European arsenals urgently needed to be closed, writes the Frankfurter Allgemeine. With this in mind, the defense ministers of Germany, France, Italy and Poland laid the foundations for the ELSA ("European Long-Range Strike Approach") project on the fringes of the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday.

Significantly longer range than the German Taurus
A declaration of intent was signed with the aim of guaranteeing military capabilities, strengthening deterrence and defense capabilities and establishing the industrial basis for this. The project is to involve a cruise missile that has a significantly greater range than the German Taurus - which flies around 500 kilometers - and could also be fired from land or sea ("deep precision strike").

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius after the signing of ELSA (Bild: APA/AFP/ROBERTO SCHMIDT)
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius after the signing of ELSA
(Bild: APA/AFP/ROBERTO SCHMIDT)

US Tomahawk cruise missiles, which can also be equipped with nuclear weapons, have ranges of well over 2000 kilometers. On the fringes of the summit, it was announced the day before that the USA would be stationing Tomahawks, SM-6 air defense missiles and new hypersonic weapons in Germany from 2026.

Background to the arms build-up
In recent years, it has become increasingly clear that there is a strategic imbalance. Russia has continued to build up its arsenal of conventional medium and long-range weapons, terminated arms control treaties and stationed the systems in the exclave of Kaliningrad, among other places. Berlin has great fears in this context - after all, Moscow can hit almost any target in Europe from there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

