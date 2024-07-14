“I would rather have had the duel in the final”

"I would have preferred to have the duel in the final again," says Max Grünsteidl of the AFC Vikings, who is not alone in his opinion. "The Vikings and the Dragons are the best Austria has to offer in football." The 20-year-old Viking comes to the AFL play-off as a recent U20 World Cup bronze medalist: "There is no jet lag and I think that all of us who were at the World Cup in Canada have an advantage rather than a disadvantage because we had three games at a very high level."