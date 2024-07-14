Vikings vs Dragons
“I would rather have had the duel in the final”
The reigning champions from the city on the Danube on one side. The dominator of the basic round of the Austrian Football League (AFL) from Simmering on the other. The Danube Dragons against the AFC Vienna Vikings. The AFL semi-final on Sunday (5pm, Ravelinstraße) is truly not a football game like any other. It is nothing less than a rematch of the last two Austrian Bowls and the eternal duel for Vienna.
"I would have preferred to have the duel in the final again," says Max Grünsteidl of the AFC Vikings, who is not alone in his opinion. "The Vikings and the Dragons are the best Austria has to offer in football." The 20-year-old Viking comes to the AFL play-off as a recent U20 World Cup bronze medalist: "There is no jet lag and I think that all of us who were at the World Cup in Canada have an advantage rather than a disadvantage because we had three games at a very high level."
The reigning AFL and CEFL champions are also brimming with confidence. The Dragons won their first international title with the Central European Football League title in June and are aiming for their third national title in a row. "Our history in recent years speaks for us," says Alex Thury.
who won the Austrian Bowl and the CEFL with the Dragons as quarterback in the last 12 months and was crowned European champion with the national team. "So I can go in there with a certain ease." Without taking the game or the opponent lightly: "We're fired up to make our mark on football in Austria for the third time in a row."
