“Meckis” only really perk up in the evening

Heat: Offer hedgehogs and other animals water!

Especially now, when it is so hot, you can help hedgehogs - and other animals - with little effort. A bowl of water in the garden is a blessing if it hasn't rained for a long time! "You should make sure that the bowl is not so deep that the hedgehog could fall in and drown," says Herka. So that insects can also drink, please place a stone or stick in the water. The animals will thank you!