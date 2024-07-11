Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Allowed, but unwise:

Too many drivers ride with flip-flops and sandals

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 17:00

When temperatures climb well above 30, even air conditioning only helps to a limited extent. Tiredness, a weakened circulation, aggression and more traffic on the road lead to more accidents across the country summer after summer. Often the wrong footwear is also to blame for the crash. 

comment0 Kommentare

The number of accidents across the country reportedly rises by as much as 15 percent when the temperature rises above 30 degrees. Vienna is not immune to this either.

As Statistics Austria and weather experts from Geosphere found out, an average of 16.5 accidents occurred on the roads between Lainzer Tiergarten and Stammersdorf in summer 2023. On the 37 hot days measured in that period, there were 17.2, on cooler days "only" 16. How many of the crashes were due to incorrect footwear is not documented. 

Zitat Icon

Ideally, you should have a spare pair of roadworthy shoes in the car that you can put on for the journey.

Roland Frisch, Chefinstruktor beim ÖAMTC

Flip-flops get caught on pedals
Nevertheless, the ÖAMTC motorists' club warns of the nasty consequences. After a quick dip in the cool water, it is often tempting to get into the car with flip-flops, sandals or even bare feet to drive home again.

According to chief car instructor Roland Frisch, many people don't realize that light footwear can quickly get caught on the brake or accelerator pedal or slip off with the light sole. 

What is permitted does not necessarily have to be good
The danger: in principle, it doesn't matter in Austria whether you're behind the wheel in high heels, clunky hiking boots or the way God made our feet. However, if there is an accident, it's not just the insurance company that will quickly pull out. If it can be proven that other shoes could have prevented the accident, there is also the threat of legal trouble.

The expert's tip: keep a pair of sneakers in the trunk. This can nip any problems in the bud in advance. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf