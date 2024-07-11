Vorteilswelt
Hofferer mixes at the EM

Delicious Carinthian cocktails for the soccer kings

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 15:00

Mario Hofferer is the most sought-after cocktail mixer in the world, he was already in charge of the VIP club at the World Cup in Qatar 2022, and the Carinthian bartender will also be serving delicious cocktails at the European Championships in Germany. Sunday is finals day in Berlin.

comment0 Kommentare

Multiple cocktail world champion Mario Hofferer has long been mixing delicious drinks for the soccer heroes too. He is on the road with ten employees at the European Championships in Germany; the man from Krumpendorf looked after the VIP clubs at the opening game, the semi-finals and the final. It's a stressful life.

He already experienced this at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. There, too, he looked after the VIP club at all matches, with up to four games a day on the program. Hofferer traveled from stadium to stadium by helicopter. Up to 800 people enjoyed his tasty drinks in the desert.

Hofferer has ten employees at the European Championships. (Bild: Mario Hofferer)
Hofferer has ten employees at the European Championships.
(Bild: Mario Hofferer)
Mario is a two-time cocktail world champion. (Bild: Tragner Christian)
Mario is a two-time cocktail world champion.
(Bild: Tragner Christian)

The enthusiasm in Germany is also huge. "We change the program from game to game," says Hofferer. As in Krumpendorf, he creates summery cocktails, serving an espresso martini with chocolate cookies and Madagascar vanilla, for example.

Hofferer has been working with "Do & Co", which is responsible for the catering at the European Championships, for 20 years. That's why the bartender looks after the world's most prominent VIPs. "Discretion is important," says Mario. Presidents, kings, soccer stars and countless celebrities love his drinks.

Hofferer drinks are also available in the supermarket. (Bild: Mario Höfferer)
Hofferer drinks are also available in the supermarket.
(Bild: Mario Höfferer)
Delicious drinks are served at the matches. (Bild: NIKOLAUS MAUTNER MARKHOF)
Delicious drinks are served at the matches.
(Bild: NIKOLAUS MAUTNER MARKHOF)

On Sunday, the European Championship ends with the final in Berlin. Previously, Hofferer mixed the drinks at the semi-finals in Munich for the thriller between Spain and France and in Dortmund for the match between England and Holland.

Hofferer is proud that the organizers of major events rely on his skills. His creations are also available at home in Carinthia and are even sold in wholesale markets. Hofferer even brings the best bartenders in the world to Pörtschach every year for the Cocktail Congress.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
