Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Will "work hard"

Karner examines deportations to Afghanistan

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 12:27

After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, there have been no more deportations there for almost three years. Now that the Constitutional Court (VfGH) has given the green light for this again, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) wants to explore in talks with other EU countries how their implementation can work. 

comment0 Kommentare

In addition, he has instructed the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) to review further cases from Afghanistan, he said in a statement on Thursday. In any case, he would "coordinate closely at European level and continue to work hard on this issue with the experts at the Ministry of the Interior", said Karner.

OVP and SPÖ: criminals should be deported 
Neither Austria nor other EU countries have deported Afghans since the radical Islamist Taliban took power in October 2021. However, the ÖVP and SPÖ recently spoke out in favor of deporting criminal Afghan asylum seekers to their home country, and other European countries, including Germany, have also discussed resuming deportations following several acts of violence.

Afghanistan is one of the least peaceful countries (archive photo). (Bild: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Afghanistan is one of the least peaceful countries (archive photo).
(Bild: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

In a decision published on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that deportations to Afghanistan are permissible again - at least in some cases - and justified this with the improved security situation since the Taliban came to power. Specifically, the case concerned a young Afghan who had been granted neither asylum nor subsidiary protection by the BFA. The Federal Administrative Court confirmed this decision, against which the man lodged an appeal with the Constitutional Court. However, the Constitutional Court also considers the decision to be admissible.

In principle, however, the proceedings depend heavily on the individual situation of the person concerned. In the current case, for example, the constitutional judges noted that the man had a good family network in his home country as well as a solid economic environment.

Poor humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
According to human rights organizations, the general situation in Afghanistan remains precarious, with the rights of women and minorities in particular being massively curtailed by the Taliban. In addition, arbitrary arrests, including of former government officials, continue to occur. The humanitarian situation has also deteriorated; according to the UN, almost 24 million people in Afghanistan are currently dependent on humanitarian aid.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Afghanistan
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf