Karner examines deportations to Afghanistan
After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, there have been no more deportations there for almost three years. Now that the Constitutional Court (VfGH) has given the green light for this again, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) wants to explore in talks with other EU countries how their implementation can work.
In addition, he has instructed the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) to review further cases from Afghanistan, he said in a statement on Thursday. In any case, he would "coordinate closely at European level and continue to work hard on this issue with the experts at the Ministry of the Interior", said Karner.
OVP and SPÖ: criminals should be deported
Neither Austria nor other EU countries have deported Afghans since the radical Islamist Taliban took power in October 2021. However, the ÖVP and SPÖ recently spoke out in favor of deporting criminal Afghan asylum seekers to their home country, and other European countries, including Germany, have also discussed resuming deportations following several acts of violence.
In a decision published on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that deportations to Afghanistan are permissible again - at least in some cases - and justified this with the improved security situation since the Taliban came to power. Specifically, the case concerned a young Afghan who had been granted neither asylum nor subsidiary protection by the BFA. The Federal Administrative Court confirmed this decision, against which the man lodged an appeal with the Constitutional Court. However, the Constitutional Court also considers the decision to be admissible.
In principle, however, the proceedings depend heavily on the individual situation of the person concerned. In the current case, for example, the constitutional judges noted that the man had a good family network in his home country as well as a solid economic environment.
Poor humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
According to human rights organizations, the general situation in Afghanistan remains precarious, with the rights of women and minorities in particular being massively curtailed by the Taliban. In addition, arbitrary arrests, including of former government officials, continue to occur. The humanitarian situation has also deteriorated; according to the UN, almost 24 million people in Afghanistan are currently dependent on humanitarian aid.
