Karner examines deportations to Afghanistan

In a decision published on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that deportations to Afghanistan are permissible again - at least in some cases - and justified this with the improved security situation since the Taliban came to power. Specifically, the case concerned a young Afghan who had been granted neither asylum nor subsidiary protection by the BFA. The Federal Administrative Court confirmed this decision, against which the man lodged an appeal with the Constitutional Court. However, the Constitutional Court also considers the decision to be admissible.