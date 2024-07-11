Totally cute post
Alexandra Daddario confirms her pregnancy
Actress Alexandra Daddario has announced the joyous news of her pregnancy after a long and challenging journey to motherhood. She shared this wonderful news with an adorable Instagram post.
The 38-year-old "White Lotus" actress, who has been married to film producer Andrew Form (55) for two years, shared a photo of herself with a naked and clearly recognizable baby bump on Instagram on Thursday night.
She wrote sweetly, alluding to two other celebrity pregnancies: "Looking forward to my child going to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber's kids."
Traumatic journey
In an interview with Vogue, for which she also had her photo taken, Daddario revealed that the happy news only came after a "long" and traumatic journey to motherhood.
Alexandra said, "I'm pregnant and it's all successful and healthy. I was pregnant. Then I had a loss. It's a long and complicated journey, so I don't want to go into too much detail. These kinds of losses and traumas are very hard to explain if you haven't been through them yourself. I can relate to all the women who have been through something like this in a way that I didn't fully understand before. It's very, very painful."
Six months pregnant
The Emmy-nominated "Baywatch" actress is six months pregnant and said she had "a lot of complicated feelings" when she found out she was pregnant again. She added: "It was really quite hard to process". Alexandra initially tried to hide her pregnancy on the set of 'Mayfair Witches', but it was a struggle as she was "throwing up and having make-out scenes".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.